Streeters remain undefeated in WCC play against Tigers

Kelsey Peschel led all scorers with 17 points for the Mainstreeters, followed by teammate Jill Klaphake with 16.

No Tiger finished in double digits. Correy Hickman and Riley Decker both had nine each. Decker added six assists, and Ashley Solvie grabbed a game high nine rebounds.

The Tigers host Montevideo and Minnewaska this week in West Central Conference action. On Tuesday, Feb. 3, Morris/C-A will battle the Thunderhawks, who will be looking to avenge an OT loss to the Tigers back on Jan. 3. Montevideo comes into the contest 10-7 overall with a 5-5 conference record, coming off an 88-72 loss to Minnewaska on Friday night.

Sauk Centre 67, Morris/C-A 50

Morris/C-A (9-9, 5-4 WCC)......................24 26 — 50

Sauk Centre (17-1, 9-0 WCC)...................28 39 — 69

MORRIS AREA/CHOKIO-ALBERTA - Scoring: Maddie Carrington 6, Malory Anderson 8, Riley Decker 9, Karly Fehr 3, Correy Hickman 9, Jenna Howden 2, Nicole Solvie 6, Ashley Solvie 7... 3-point shots: Carrington 2, Decker 3, Fehr 1... Rebound leader: A Solvie 9... Assist leader: Decker 6... Steal leader: Carrington 4

SAUK CENTRE - Scoring: Kelsey Peschel 17, Kenzie Schmiesing 6, Jill Klaphake 16, Tori Peschel 9, Maesyn Thiesen 1, Alyssa Kohorst 2, Julia Dammann 6... 3-point shots: K Peschel 4, Schmiesing 2, Klaphake 1, T Peschel 1, Thiesen 1... Rebound leader: T Peschel 6... Assist leader: Morgan Kranz 4... Steal leader: K Peschel 4, T Peschel 4