Tigers 1-1 in conference play

The Tigers moved to 10-7 overall with a 6-3 West Central Conference record with the split. Morirs/C-A has five conference games left on its schedule and currently ranks second behind Melrose in the conference standings.

Morris/C-A 62, Sauk Centre 51

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta came from behind in the second half to pull away for a win at Sauk Centre on Friday, Feb. 3.

“When we made our little run in the first half to get within two, that was huge,” head coach Mark Torgerson said of the Tigers that closed out the half trailing 26-24.

Sauk Centre was without starting point guard Isaiah Westby, who averages around 20 points a game. Not having him in the game helped the Tigers with matchups, Torgerson added.

“It will be a whole different ball game in a couple weeks when they come to Morris,” said Torgerson of Westby and the rest of the Streeters, who are now 13-4 overall and 5-3 in the West Central Conference.

Jaret Johnson scored a game high 16 points, and Tim Travis chipped in 13 to lead the Tigers to victory. Jacob Zosel and Camden Arndt both added nine points apiece. Arndt grabbed eight rebounds. Tate Nelson dished out a team high seven assists and had three steals to go along with five points.

Sauk Centre's Cade Neubert scored 14 points and has seven rebounds.

“Everybody had a good game. It’s fun to coach when the kids respond without you having to say much,” said Torgerson.

Morris/C-A (10-6, 6-2 WCC)............24 38 — 62

Sauk Centre (13-4), 5-3 WCC)..........26 25 — 51

MORRIS - Scoring: Jaret Johnson 16, Tim Travis 13, Camden Arndt 9, Jacob Zosel 9, Lukus Manska 5, Tate Nelson 5, Kyle Staebler 2, Connor Koebernick 3… 3-point shots: none… Rebound leader: Arndt 8, Travis 7... Assist leader: Nelson 7, Zosel 4... Steal leader: Nelson 3

SAUK CENTRE - Scoring: Trevor Weir 3, Tanner Rieland 5, Josh Fischer 9, Cole Deters 11, Alex Kowski 1, Simon Welter 8, Cade Neubert 14... 3-point shots: Weir 1, Fischer 1, Deters 1... Rebound leader: Fischer 8, Neubert 7... Assist leader: Weller 3... Steal leader: Weller 2

Melrose, Morris/C-A

Melrose 67, Morris/C-A 53

Melrose broke open the game in the second half, charging to its 20th win of the season over Morris Area / Chokio-Alberta Tigers on Monday, Feb. 6 in Morris. The Tigers trailed by just one at 32-31 in the first half, but was outscored 35-22 in the second stanza to fall to 10-7 on the year.

Dillon Haider led all scorers with 20 points for Melrose.

Morris/C-A was led by Camden Arndt with 17 points. He hit three threes and also grabbed a team high seven rebounds. Jacob Zosel added 15 point and team high six assists. Jaret Johnson finished with nine with three three-pointers.

Melrose (20-0)..........32 35 — 67

Morris/CA (10-7).......31 22 — 53

MELROSE - Scoring: Dillon Haider 20, Zac Van Beck 5, Reegan Nelson 17, Damon Van Beck 3, Jordan Klaphake 2, Hunter Rieland 9, Brady Birch 11 … 3-point shots: Haider 2, Z Van Beck 1, D Van Beck 1 … Rebound leader: Rieland 9 … Assist leader: Haider 5 … Steal leader: Haider 4

MORRIS/CHOKIO-ALBERTA - Scoring: Connor Koebernick 2, Tate Nelson 7, Camden Arndt 17, Jacob Zosel 15, Lukus Manska 3, Jaret Johnson 9 … 3-point shots: Nelson 1, Arndt 3, Zosel 2, Manska 1, Johnson 3 … Rebound leader: Arndt 7 … Assist leader: Zosel 6 … Steal leader: Arndt 2, Zosel 2