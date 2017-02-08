Tigers improve to 6-4 in WCC
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta took an eight-point lead into halftime en route to a 50-44 win over Montevideo Tuesday, Feb. 7 in Morris. The Thunderhawks outscored the Tigers by two in second half to fall short of their 11th win of the season. Morris/C-A is now 10-9 on the season with a 6-4 West Central Conference record.
Ashley Solvie scored 19 points and Correy Hickman added 17 points to lead the Tigers, who host Minnewaska Thursday, Feb. 9.
The Tigers fell to Minnewaska back on Jan. 3 in Glenwood 61-47. The Lakers come into the matchup with a 9-2 conference record.
Morris/C-A 50, Montevideo 44
Montevideo (10-8)...........22 22 — 44
Morris/C-A (10-9)............30 20 — 50
MONTEVIDEO - Stats not provided
MORRIS/CHOKIO-ALBERTA - Scoring: Maddie Carrington 2, Riley Decker 3, Liz Dietz 4, Correy Hickman 17, Nicole Solvie 5, Ashley Solvie 19 ... 3-point shots: Decker 1, Dietz 1, Hickman 1 ... Rebound leader: A. Solvie 10, Hickman 5 ... Assist leader: Jenna Howden 4, Carrington 3, Decker 3 ... Steal leader: Hickman 3