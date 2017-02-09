Rose third at ninth grade state
The Morris Area/Hancock/Chokio-Alberta wrestling team sent three wrestlers to the ninth grade league state tournament on Saturday, Feb. 4 in Champlin Park. Dalton Rose went 3-1 on the day and took third place, the highest MAHACA has ever had a wrestler place in the league. Rose had one pin in the tournament.
Seventh graders Ethan Lebrija and Jed Feuchtenberger also participated for MAHACA. Lebrija went 4-1 with three pins and a major decision. He finished fifth at 100 pounds. His lone loss came by 11-10 decision in the semifinals.
Feuchtenberger was 0-2 on the day.
“This is the first year that MAHACA has sent a seventh grader to this state tournament, and we sent two,” Kyle Rose said of the strong future of the wrestling program.