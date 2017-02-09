Weather Forecast

Close

    Rose third at ninth grade state

    By Brooke Kern Today at 7:11 a.m.
    (From left) Dalton Rose, Ethan Lebrija, and Jed Feuchtenberger all participated in the Ninth Grade League state tournament on Saturday, Feb. 4 in Champlin Park. Rose finished in third place and Lebrija took fifth. (Submitted photo)

    The Morris Area/Hancock/Chokio-Alberta wrestling team sent three wrestlers to the ninth grade league state tournament on Saturday, Feb. 4 in Champlin Park. Dalton Rose went 3-1 on the day and took third place, the highest MAHACA has ever had a wrestler place in the league. Rose had one pin in the tournament.

    Seventh graders Ethan Lebrija and Jed Feuchtenberger also participated for MAHACA. Lebrija went 4-1 with three pins and a major decision. He finished fifth at 100 pounds. His lone loss came by 11-10 decision in the semifinals.

    Feuchtenberger was 0-2 on the day.

    “This is the first year that MAHACA has sent a seventh grader to this state tournament, and we sent two,” Kyle Rose said of the strong future of the wrestling program.

    Explore related topics:sportsTigersprepprep wrestlingMAHACA Tigersmahaca
    Brooke Kern

    All photo inquiries to bkern@morrissuntribune.com or photos@morrissuntribune.com.

    Make sure to keep updated on all things sports on our social media pages.

    Facebook: Morris Sun Tribune

    Twitter: @SunTribSports

    IG: @SunTribSports

    bkern@morrissuntribune.com
    Advertisement
    randomness