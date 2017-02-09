Tigers host Detroit Lakes

RELATED: Visiting Perham swims past Morris/C-A, boys swim and dive, Morris/C-A athletics

Morris/C-A had six third place finishes against Detroit Lakes: 50 free, 100 back, 100 breaststroke, 200 free relay, 400 free relay, and 200 medley relay.

In the 50 free, Mason Nelson clocked a 28.49. Dalton Dierks finished in 1:17.84 in the 100 backstroke. Levin Strand clocked a 1:19.06 for third in the 100 breaststroke.

The Tiger relay team of Andrew Messner, Dierks, Nelson, and Ryan Bowman took third in the 200 freestyle relay. Together they clocked a 1:59.08.

The 400 free relay team of Nelson, Mason Dougherty, Bowman, and Christopher Just finished in 4:06.43. The 200 medley relay finished in 2:05.62. That team was comprised of Dierks, Strand, Messner, and Bowman.

The Tigers host the conference meet Thursday, Feb. 9. Diving at 4 p.m. Swimming follows at 6 p.m.

Vs Detroit Lakes

50 FREE V – (3) Mason Nelson 28.49 (4) Ryan Bowman 28.5 (5) Christopher Just 29.01

50 FREE JV – (1) Lee Eystad 28.86 (2) Mason Dougherty 28.96… (4) Ryan Dingman 32.43… (6) Barron Schneider 37.34 (7) Jack Mahoney 45.42

100 FREE V – (5) C. Just 1:06.2 (6) Nelson 1:07.04 (7) Dougherty 1:11.67

100 FREE JV – (1) Eystand 1:08.88 (2) Solomon Johnson 1:13.72 (3) Hunter VanEps 1:20.24 (4) Schneider 1:28.76 (5) Mahoney 1:39.47

200 FREE V – (5) Joseph Goulet 2:37.5 (6) Derek Johnson 2:51.28

100 BACK V – (3) Dalton Dierks 1:17.84

100 BREAST V – (3) Levin Strand 1:19.06

100 FLY V – (4) Andrew Messner 1:29.27

DIVING JV – (1) S. Johnson 58.75 (2) VanEps 52.5 (3) D. Johnson 36.80

200 FREE RELAY V – (3) Morris/C-A (Messner, Dierks, Nelson, Bowman) 1:59.08 (4) Morris/C-A (Strand, Dougherty, Eystad, C. Just) 2:03.26 (5) Morris/C-A (D. Johnson, S.Johnson, VanEps, Goulet) 2:09.69

400 FREE RELAY – (3) Morris/C-A (Nelson, Dougherty, Bowman, C. Just) 4:06.43… (6) Morris/C-A (D. Johnson, S. Johnson, VanEps, Eystad) 5:04.71

200 MEDLEY RELAY – (3) Morris/C-A (Dierks, Strand, Messner, Bowman) 2:05.62