Morris/C-A falls to 10-8 with road loss

RELATED: Tigers 1-1 in conference play, prep boys basketball, Morris/C-A athletics

The Tigers trailed 29-23 at the half, then attempted a second half comeback and outscored Ortonville 29-26, but fell short.

Camden Arndt led the Tigers with 19 points and 10 rebounds. The sophomore was 60 percent from beyond the arc, hitting 3-of-5.

Lukus Manska also added 15 points with three threes as well.

The Tigers are at BOLD Friday, Feb. 10. Now travel to Melrose on Tuesday, Feb. 14 before closing out the week hosting Benson on Friday, Feb. 17 and Lac qui Parle Valley on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Ortonville 55, Morris/C-A 52

Morris/C-A (10-8)..............23 29 – 52

Ortonville (15-3)................29 26 – 55

MORRIS AREA/CHOKIO-ALBERTA – Scoring: Camden Arndt 19, Lukus Manska 15, Tim Travis 8, Connor Koebernick 4, Kyle Staebler 2, Tate Nelson 2, Jaret Johnson 2… 3-point shots: Arndt 3, Manska 3… Rebound leader: Arndt 10, Johnson 6… Assist leader: Nelson 6… Steal leader: Arndt 2

ORTONVILLE – No stats provided