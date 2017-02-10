Weather Forecast

Close

    Tigers snap Minnewaska's winning streak

    By Brooke Kern Today at 1:13 p.m.
    Ashley Solvie comes down with a second half rebound against Minnewaska on Thursday, Feb. 9. She had 10 in the game along with game high 23 points. (Brooke Kern / Morris Sun Tribune)

    Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta came out firing to put an end to Minnewaska's five-game winning streak with a 60-55 West Central Conference victory on Thursday, Feb. 9 in Morris. The Tigers, who led by just two at the half, was tested by a strong comeback attempt by the Lakers, who took their first lead of the game in the second half. The lead was short-lived however as the Tigers improved to 7-4 in the conference.

    RELATED: Morris/C-A downs Monte, prep girls basketball, Morris/C-A athletics

    Riley Decker was 4-for-4 from beyond the arc Thursday against Minnewaska. (Brooke Kern &sol; Morris Sun Tribune)Ashley Solvie was dominant for the Tigers with 23 points and 11 rebounds, leading all players in both categories. Riley Decker was incredibly efficient as well, hitting all four of her three-point attempts for 13 points. She also tacked on five assists.

    The Tigers travel to Sisseton on Monday, Feb. 13 and Melrose on Thursday, Feb. 16 before closing out the week hosting Lac qui Parle Valley in a girls and boys doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 18.

    Morris/C-A 60, Minnewaska 55

    Minnewaska (15-7).....................27 28 — 55

    Morris/C-A (11-9).....................29 31 — 60

    MINNEWASKA - Statistics not provided

    MORRIS AREA/CHOKIO-ALBERTA - Scoring: Maddie Carrington 3, Riley Decker 13, Correy Hickman 14, Jenna Howden 5, Nicole Solvie 2, Ashley Solvie 23... 3-point shots: Carrington 1, Decker 4, Hickman 1... Rebound leader: A Solvie 11... Assist leader: Decker 5... Steal leader: Hickman 2

    Explore related topics:sportsTigersprepprep girls basketballMorris/Chokio-Alberta
    Brooke Kern

    All photo inquiries to bkern@morrissuntribune.com or photos@morrissuntribune.com.

    Make sure to keep updated on all things sports on our social media pages.

    Facebook: Morris Sun Tribune

    Twitter: @SunTribSports

    IG: @SunTribSports

    bkern@morrissuntribune.com
    Advertisement