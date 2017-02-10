Tigers snap Minnewaska's winning streak
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta came out firing to put an end to Minnewaska's five-game winning streak with a 60-55 West Central Conference victory on Thursday, Feb. 9 in Morris. The Tigers, who led by just two at the half, was tested by a strong comeback attempt by the Lakers, who took their first lead of the game in the second half. The lead was short-lived however as the Tigers improved to 7-4 in the conference.
Ashley Solvie was dominant for the Tigers with 23 points and 11 rebounds, leading all players in both categories. Riley Decker was incredibly efficient as well, hitting all four of her three-point attempts for 13 points. She also tacked on five assists.
The Tigers travel to Sisseton on Monday, Feb. 13 and Melrose on Thursday, Feb. 16 before closing out the week hosting Lac qui Parle Valley in a girls and boys doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Morris/C-A 60, Minnewaska 55
Minnewaska (15-7).....................27 28 — 55
Morris/C-A (11-9).....................29 31 — 60
MINNEWASKA - Statistics not provided
MORRIS AREA/CHOKIO-ALBERTA - Scoring: Maddie Carrington 3, Riley Decker 13, Correy Hickman 14, Jenna Howden 5, Nicole Solvie 2, Ashley Solvie 23... 3-point shots: Carrington 1, Decker 4, Hickman 1... Rebound leader: A Solvie 11... Assist leader: Decker 5... Steal leader: Hickman 2