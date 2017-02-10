Weather Forecast

Close

    Records fall at Western Regional Championship

    By Brooke Kern on Feb 10, 2017 at 4:07 p.m.
    Joseph Goulet swims a freestyle event for Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta at the Western Regional Championships on Thursday, Feb. 9 in Morris. Goulet was a part of the 200 freestyle relay that took seventh place at the meet. (Brooke Kern / Morris Sun Tribune)

    The Melrose/Sauk Centre Fusion took first in the Western Regional Championship, winning the meet Thursday, Feb. 9 with 265 points. Additionally, Fusion swimmer Kenny Warzecha set three conference records.

    RELATED: Tigers host DL to close out regular season, prep boys swim and dive, Morris/C-A athletics

    Levin Strand dives in for his leg of the 200 medley relay. (Brooke Kern &sol; Morris Sun Tribune)The 200 yard medley relay team of Isaac Schreiner, Dylan Fleischhacker, Warzecha and Spencer Van Beck clocked in at 1:43.43, breaking the record of 1:45.50 set in 2013 by Montevideo.

    Andrew Messner swims the butterfly leg of the 200 medley relay. (Brooke Kern &sol; Morris Sun Tribune)Warzecha also set a new conference record time of 22.20 in the 50 free, breaking the 2010 record set by Tim Walker of Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield. Warzecha's time of 55.02 in the 100 butterfly broke the old record of 56.60 set in 2010 by Walker of DCL.

    Ryan Bowman swims the 50 free for Morris&sol;C-A Thursday night. (Brooke Kern &sol; Morris Sun Tribune)Montevideo finished in second with 225 points. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta finished with 38 points and seven top 10 finishes, four of those finishes coming from relays.

    The 200 medley relay team of Joe Goulet, Levin Strand, Andrew Messner, and Ryan Bowman clocked a 2:15.30 for seventh place.

    Solomon Johnson swims the 50 free for Morris&sol;C-A. (Brooke Kern &sol; Morris Sun Tribune)The 200 freestyle relay team of Messner, Mason Nelson, Chris Just, and Bowman clocked a 1:55.59, which was good for sixth, Morris/C-A’s highest finish of the night. Additionally, the relay team of Mason Dougherty, Goulet, Strand, and Lee Eystad took seventh in 2:00.07.

    Jack Mahoney swims the 50 free for Morris&sol;C-A. (Brooke Kern &sol; Morris Sun Tribune)In the 400 freestyle relay, the Tigers finished in 4:23.56 for eighth place. Members of the relay included Nelson, Dougherty, Bowman, and Just.

    Morris&sol;C-A freestylers Ryan Bowman and Mason Nelson shake hands after the 50 free. (Brooke Kern &sol; Morris Sun Tribune)Individually, Strand had the best finish of the night for the Tigers with a seventh place finish in the 100 breaststroke. The senior clocked a 1:16.6.

    Just took tenth place in the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:03.36.

    Derek Johnson swims the 200 freestyle. (Brooke Kern &sol; Morris Sun Tribune)Derek Johnson also had a tenth place finish. In the 200 freestyle, he clocked a 2:48.77.

    Six Tigers will head to the Section 5A meet on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24 and 25 in Bemidji. Morris/C-A will participate in all three relays at the section meet.

    If you're interested in purchasing photos from this season, please email photos@morrissuntribune.com with your request.

    Western Regional Championship

    200 MEDLEY RELAY – (7) Morris/C-A (Joe Goulet, Levin Strand, Andrew Messner, Ryan Bowman) 2:15.30

    200 FREE – (10) Derek Johnson 2:48.77 (11) Goulet 2:55.35

    50 FREE – (11) Bowman 27.61… (13) Mason Nelson 28.00 (14) Christopher Just 28.04 (15) Lee Eystad 28.33 (16) Messner 28.37… (20) Mason Dougherty 28.76

    100 FLY – (11) Messner 1:25.53

    100 FREE – (10) C. Just 1:03.36… (13) Nelson 1:05.68… (15) Eystad 1:06.55… (17) Dougherty 1:08.89

    200 FREE RELAY – (6) Morris/C-A (Messner, Nelson, C. Just, Bowman) 1:55.59 (7) Morris/C-A (Dougherty, Goulet, Strand, Eystad) 2:00.07… (12) Morris/C-A (Jack Mahoney, Barron Schneider, D. Johnson, Solomon Johnson) 2:30.57

    100 BREAST – (7) Strand 1:16.6… (12) Goulet 1:31.16

    400 FREE RELAY – (8) Morris/C-A (Nelson, Dougherty, Bowman, C. Just) 4:23.56… (11) Morris/C-A (D. Johnson, Hunter VanEps, S. Johnson, Eystad) 4:58.32

    Explore related topics:sportsTigersprepBoys swimming and divingMorris/Chokio-Alberta
    Brooke Kern

    All photo inquiries to bkern@morrissuntribune.com or photos@morrissuntribune.com.

    Make sure to keep updated on all things sports on our social media pages.

    Facebook: Morris Sun Tribune

    Twitter: @SunTribSports

    IG: @SunTribSports

    bkern@morrissuntribune.com
    Advertisement
    randomness