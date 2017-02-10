Records fall at Western Regional Championship

RELATED: Tigers host DL to close out regular season, prep boys swim and dive, Morris/C-A athletics

The 200 yard medley relay team of Isaac Schreiner, Dylan Fleischhacker, Warzecha and Spencer Van Beck clocked in at 1:43.43, breaking the record of 1:45.50 set in 2013 by Montevideo.

Warzecha also set a new conference record time of 22.20 in the 50 free, breaking the 2010 record set by Tim Walker of Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield. Warzecha's time of 55.02 in the 100 butterfly broke the old record of 56.60 set in 2010 by Walker of DCL.

Montevideo finished in second with 225 points. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta finished with 38 points and seven top 10 finishes, four of those finishes coming from relays.

The 200 medley relay team of Joe Goulet, Levin Strand, Andrew Messner, and Ryan Bowman clocked a 2:15.30 for seventh place.

The 200 freestyle relay team of Messner, Mason Nelson, Chris Just, and Bowman clocked a 1:55.59, which was good for sixth, Morris/C-A’s highest finish of the night. Additionally, the relay team of Mason Dougherty, Goulet, Strand, and Lee Eystad took seventh in 2:00.07.

In the 400 freestyle relay, the Tigers finished in 4:23.56 for eighth place. Members of the relay included Nelson, Dougherty, Bowman, and Just.

Individually, Strand had the best finish of the night for the Tigers with a seventh place finish in the 100 breaststroke. The senior clocked a 1:16.6.

Just took tenth place in the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:03.36.

Derek Johnson also had a tenth place finish. In the 200 freestyle, he clocked a 2:48.77.

Six Tigers will head to the Section 5A meet on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24 and 25 in Bemidji. Morris/C-A will participate in all three relays at the section meet.

Western Regional Championship

200 MEDLEY RELAY – (7) Morris/C-A (Joe Goulet, Levin Strand, Andrew Messner, Ryan Bowman) 2:15.30

200 FREE – (10) Derek Johnson 2:48.77 (11) Goulet 2:55.35

50 FREE – (11) Bowman 27.61… (13) Mason Nelson 28.00 (14) Christopher Just 28.04 (15) Lee Eystad 28.33 (16) Messner 28.37… (20) Mason Dougherty 28.76

100 FLY – (11) Messner 1:25.53

100 FREE – (10) C. Just 1:03.36… (13) Nelson 1:05.68… (15) Eystad 1:06.55… (17) Dougherty 1:08.89

200 FREE RELAY – (6) Morris/C-A (Messner, Nelson, C. Just, Bowman) 1:55.59 (7) Morris/C-A (Dougherty, Goulet, Strand, Eystad) 2:00.07… (12) Morris/C-A (Jack Mahoney, Barron Schneider, D. Johnson, Solomon Johnson) 2:30.57

100 BREAST – (7) Strand 1:16.6… (12) Goulet 1:31.16

400 FREE RELAY – (8) Morris/C-A (Nelson, Dougherty, Bowman, C. Just) 4:23.56… (11) Morris/C-A (D. Johnson, Hunter VanEps, S. Johnson, Eystad) 4:58.32