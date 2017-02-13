Mages, BOLD edge Morris/C-A

RELATED: Tigers fall to Ortonville, prep boys basketball, Morris/C-A athletics

The Tigers trailed by five at halftime at 29-24 and fought back in the second half, outscoring BOLD 34-30, but fell just one point short of completing the comeback.

Morris/C-A was led by Lukus Manska, who rattled off four threes on his way to 18 points. Jacob Zosel added 15 while dishing out game high nine assists.

The Tigers travel to Melrose on Tuesday, Feb. 14 before hosting Benson on Friday, Feb. 17.

BOLD 59, Morris/CA 58

Morris/C-A (10-9)..............24 34 — 58

BOLD (11-9)......................29 30 — 59

MORRIS/CHOKIO-ALBERTA - Scoring: Lukus Manska 18, Jacob Zosel 15, Camden Arndt 7, Tim Travis 5, Connor Koebernick 5, Jaret Johnson 4, Tate Nelson 2, Denner Dougherty 2… 3-point shots: Manska 4, Zosel 2, Travis 1, Koebernick 1… Rebound leader: Johnson 6… Assist leader: Zosel 9… Steal leader: Nelson 3

BOLD - Scoring: Gavin Vosika 9, Jordan Sagedahl 2, Devin Gluesing 2, Thomas Meyers 6, Ryan Snow 9, Mason Mages 22, Jon Schulte 5, Logan Dahlk 4 ... 3-point shots: Snow 1, Mages 5 ... Rebound leader: Sagedahl 5, Dahlk 5 ... Assist leader: Vosika 2, Snow 2 ... Steal leader: Vosika 4