Four place in top three to pace MAHACA

RELATED: Rose third at MNGWL State, MAHACA wrestling, Morris/C-A athletics

No Tiger won their weight class. Jared Rohloff at 138 and Gage Wevley at 220 were the top finishers with second place at their respective weights. Jed Feuchtenberger at 106 and Dalton Rose at 113 both took third place.

Rohloff, who is ranked eighth in Class AA at 138 pounds, went 2-1 on the day to finish in second place. He fell to champion Dylan Rudningen of KMS by 19-6 major decision. In the first round, Rohloff pinned Matt Hanson of Pelican Rapids in 0:50, then in the semifinals he took a 13-3 major decision over Dane Schoenborn of Fosston-Bagley to reach the title match.

With only four wrestlers at 220 pounds, Wevley’s tournament was a round robin format. He went 2-1 on the day, falling to champion Mason Nibbe of WCA/A/B-E. In the first round, Wevley defeated Gabe Diaz of Breckenridge by 12-3 major decision. In the second round, he pinned Levi Hanson of Fosston-Bagley in 2:42. Wevley fell to Nibbe in the third round by 8-4 decision.

Feuchtenberger’s tournament started with a first round bye. In the semifinals, he was pinned by WCA/A/B-E’s Jordan Lohse in 5:40 to drop him to the third place match where he defeated Thomas Eustice of Ortonville by fall in 1:18.

Rose went 2-1 on the day. He defeated Ortonville’s Deaven Boots by fall in 3:54 in the first round, then fell to eventual champion Kaleb Getz of WCA/A/B-E by 7-4 decision. In the third place match, Rose defeated Zach Haire of Breckenridge by injury default.

The Tigers travel to Thief River Falls on Saturday, Feb. 18 for the Section 8AA team tournament. MAHACA was seeded No. 10 of 12-team tournament and will wrestle No. 7-seeded Pequot Lakes / Pine River-Backus at 11 a.m. The winner then takes on No. 2 Detroit Lakes at 12:30 p.m.

The Section 8AA individual tournament is next Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24 and 25 at Fergus Falls.

If you're interested in viewing additional photos from the third annual Doc Busian Invitational, please email Brooke Kern at photos@morrissuntribune.com.

Doc Busian Invite

Team scoring – (1) West Central Area / Ashby / Brandon-Evansville 249.5 (2) Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 197.5 (3) Morris Area / Hancock / Chokio-Alberta 133.5 (4) Fosston-Bagley 132.5 (5) Benson 120 (6) Breckenridge 83 (7) Ortonville 80.5 (8) Pelican Rapids 62

How MAHACA fared…

106: Jed Feuchtenberger 1-1, 3rd… 113: Dalton Rose 2-1, 3rd… 120: Ben Travis 1-2, 4th… 126: Gerardo Villela 1-2, 6th… 132: Gideon Joos 1-2, 6th… 138: Jared Rohloff 2-1, 2nd… 145: Chase Metzger 2-1, 5th… 152: Brady Cardwell 1-2, 4th… 152: Christian Dodds 1-2, 6th… 160: Tristan Raths 1-2, 6th… 170: Matt McNeill 2-1, 5th… 182: Open… 195: Bain Laine 2-1, 5th… 220: Gage Wevley 2-1, 2nd… 285: Open