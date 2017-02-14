Morris/C-A earns third straight win

RELATED: Tigers snap Minnewaska's win streak, prep girls basketball, Morris/C-A athletics

Correy Hickman powered the Tigers with three threes en route to team high 17 points. She also collected a team high six assists.

Ashley Solvie added 11 points and eight rebounds. Jenna Howden grabbed a team high 10 rebounds.

The Tigers travel to Melrose Thursday, Feb. 16, then host a pair of girl/boy doubleheaders. On Saturday, Feb. 18, the Tigers host Lac qui Parle Valley. Girls tip off at 2:30 p.m. Then on Monday, Feb. 20, the Tigers host West Central Area with the girls tipping off at 6 p.m.

Morris/C-A 43, Sisseton 33

Morris/C-A (12-9)...........27 16 – 43

Sisseton...........................22 11 – 33

MORRIS AREA/CHOKIO-ALBERTA – Scoring: Correy Hickman 17, Ashley Solvie 11, Riley Decker 8, Maddie Carrington 2, Malory Anderson 1

3-point shots: Hickman 3, Decker 2, Dietz 1… Rebound leader: Jenna Howden 10, A. Solvie 8… Assist leader: Decker 2, Hickman 2, N. Solvie 2, A. Solvie 2… Steal leader: Hickman 6

SISSETON – No stats provided