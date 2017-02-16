Tigers shatter school record at WCC meet

RELATED: Tigers light up Lightning in finale, prep gymnastics, Morris/C-A athletics

Morris/C-A’s previous team score record of 130.35 was set Jan. 28, 2016 against Wahpeton.

“To say we coaches are proud is an understatement,” assistant coach Jodi Snell said.

Melrose won the conference with a 150.825. Benson/KMS/Montevideo took second with 136.025 points. LP-GE/Browerville finished fourth with 128.5 points.

Savannah Aanerud and Kendra Jergenson earned all-conference honors, finishing in fifth and sixth place in all around competition, respectively.

Aanerud had top 10 finishes in three events and new PRs in two. She took 10th on the bars with a personal best 8.25, seventh on the beam with a personal best score of 9.1, and seventh on the floor to give her a personal best 34.7 in all around competition.

Jergenson took eighth on the beam with a new personal best score of 9.0. She also set a new PR on the bars with a 7.75, which led to a new PR all around score of 33.675.

Noel Schieler had a new personal best on the bars with an 8.0.

All five Tigers stuck their beam routines. A feat that has never been done before in Tiger gymnastics history.

Katie Cannon performed her second stuck of the season to start off. She was followed by Kate Giese, who performed her third stuck of the season, and Karli Siegel, who stuck hers for the fifth time. Jergenson continued the perfect routines with her fifth stuck of the season. Then it was Aanerud’s turn.

“Savannah [Aanerud] was up and she was feeling the pressure of a perfect beam set. With a quick smile and words of encouragement from Karli [Siegel] and cheers from her team huddled behind the judges, Savannah nailed her routine to a score of 9.10 and the screams were infectious! Coaches and gymnasts alike were wiping away the tears,” Snell said.

It was Aanerud’s second stuck of the season.

The Tigers had seven personal bests Saturday and set two new season high event totals. One event total, the beam, setting a new school record and beating the previous record by 1.675, which led to a new school record for team total with a 1.025-point improvement from the record set in 2016.

“While our hearts were with our leader today, these amazing ladies rallied around each other and led themselves to a truly historic day. We could not be more proud of them,” Snell said. “They came out and showed us what being a team is all about.”

The final meet for Morris/C-A’s seven seniors will the Section 8A meet, slated for Saturday, Feb. 18 in Perham. According to the rankings from Feb. 12, Detroit Lakes is ranked No. 1 in Class A in front of Melrose and Willmar, which both come out of 6A.

West Central Conference

Team scoring – (1) Melrose Area 150.825 (2) Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg/Montevideo 136.025 (3) Morris Area / Chokio-Alberta 131.375 (4) Long Prairie-Grey Eagle / Browerville 128.5

How Morris/C-A fared...

ALL AROUND – (5) Savannah Aanerud 34.7 (6) Kendra Jergenson 33.675… Katie Cannon 30.25

VAULT – Jergenson 8.65… Cannon 8.55… Aanerud 8.5… Kate Giese 8.325… Olivia Lebrija 8.3

BARS – (10) Aanerud 8.25… Noel Schieler 8… Jergenson 7.75… Reegan Sletten 6.3… Cannon 5.725

BEAM – (7) Aanerud 9.1 (8) Jergenson 9… Cannon 7.925… Giese 7.6… Karli Siegel 7.35

FLOOR – (7) Aanerud 8.85… Jergenson 8.275… Siegel 8.2… Cannon 8.05… Lebrija 7.15