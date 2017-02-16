Tigers fall to undefeated Melrose

RELATED: BOLD edges Morris/C-A, prep boys basketball, Morris/C-A athletics

Dillon Haider scored 22 points to lead Melrose, which improved to 22-0 this season.

Jaret Johnson led the way for Morris with 16 points, while Jacob Zosel added 12 points.

The Tigers host their final five games of the regular season, starting with Benson on Friday, Feb. 17 and Lac qui Parle Valley on Saturday, Feb. 18 for a girls and boys doubleheader. Boys tip off at 4 p.m. Saturday. Then on Monday, Feb. 20, Morris/C-A will host West Central Area for a second girls / boys doubleheader. Boys will tip off at 7:30 p.m. Monday, then close out the season with Montevideo on Thursday, Feb. 23 and Sauk Centre on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Melrose 56, Morris/C-A 45

Morris/C-A (10-10)...................27 18 — 45

Melrose (22-0)........................26 30 — 56

MORRIS AREA/CHOKIO-ALBERTA - Scoring: Tim Travis 2, Tate Nelson 4, Camden Arndt 8, Jacob Zosel 12, Lukas Manska 3, Jaret Johnson 16 ... 3-point shots: Johnson 3, Manska 1, Zosel 1 ... Rebound leader: Johnson 5 ... Assist leader: Zosel 5 ... Steal leader: Manska 2, Connor Koebernick 2

MELROSE - Scoring: Traeton Keaveny 6, Dillon Haider 22, Damon Van Beck 2, Francisco Cervantes 7, Hunter Rieland 6, Justin Middendorf 1, Brady Birch 12 ... 3-point shots: Keaveny 1, Haider 4, Cervantes 1 ... Rebound leader: Haider 4, Birch 4... Assist leader: Haider 6 ... Steal leader: Cervantes 3