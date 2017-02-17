Morris/C-A girls streak to four at Melrose

RELATED: Tigers win third straight, prep girls basketball, Morris/C-A athletics

Correy Hickman had a team high 21 points, six assists, and six steals to lead Morris/C-A in all those categories. Ashley Solvie added 11 points and team high eight rebounds.

The Tigers now host a pair of girl/boy doubleheaders. On Saturday, Feb. 18, the Tigers host Lac qui Parle Valley. Girls tip off at 2:30 p.m. Then on Monday, Feb. 20, the Tigers host West Central Area with the girls tipping off at 6 p.m. The Tigers close out the regular season hosting Benson on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Morris/C-A 51, Melrose 47

Morris/C-A (13-9, WCC 8-4)............20 31 – 51

Melrose (11-12, WCC 7-5)...............17 30 – 47

MORRIS AREA/CHOKIO-ALBERTA – Scoring: Correy Hickman 21, Ashley Solvie 11, Riley Decker 7, Maddie Carrington 4, Liz Dietz 4, Nicole Solvie 4… 3-point shots: Hickman 1… Rebound leader: A. Solvie 8… Assist leader: Hickman 6… Steal leader: Hickman 6

MELROSE – No stats provided