Tiger gymnasts close out season at 8A meet

RELATED: Morris/C-A shatters school record at WCC meet, prep gymnastics, Morris/C-A athletics

Kendra Jergenson finished out her prep career with a 15th place finish in all around competition with a 33.05. Jergenson had an 11th place finish on the beam with her sixth stuck of the season for a score of 8.6. She also took 21st (8.35) on floor, 22nd (8.6) on the vault, and 26th (7.5) on bars.

Savannah Aanerud took 20th in all around competition with 30.60 points. The senior finished 22nd (7.65) on the bars, 27th (7.95) on the floor, and 29th (8.3) on the vault.

Katie Cannon finished 29.05 points, which was good for 23rd in all around competition. She finished 26th (7.4) on the beam, 28th (8.4) on vault, and 29th (7.9) on the floor.

Noel Schieler took 20th on the bars with a 7.775. She also finished in 30th on the floor with a 7.9.

Karli Siegel stuck her beam routine for the sixth time in her senior season for a score of 7.65. She placed 23rd in the event.

Kate Giese took 27th on the beam with a 7.35.

“We were ready to enjoy our last day and competition together,” assistant coach Jodi Snell said. “The girls went out and did a great job with a noise level that could be deafening. Judging at a section meet are always a little more critical as this is the state qualifying meet. Our ladies had a fantastic run of record-breaking years and we are going to miss our seven seniors.”

Along with Jergenson, Aanerud, Cannon, Schieler, Siegel, the Tigers also graduate Jasmine Luthi and Kirsten Scheldorf.

Team scoring – (1)Detroit Lakes 151.95 (2) Perham 143.65 (3) Alexandria 138.575 (4) Fergus Falls 138.325 (5) Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville 129.15 (6) Morris Area-Chokio/Alberta 125.925 (7) Park Rapids 117.00 (8) Little Falls 112.35 (9) Big Stone Lake Area 109.65