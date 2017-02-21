Tiger team season comes to an end at 8AA tourney

RELATED: Four place in top three at Doc Busian (photo gallery), prep wrestling, Morris/C-A athletics

No. 1 Perham and No. 2 Detroit Lakes were win the finals with Perham winning its third straight 8AA title.

The Tigers had six wins with lone pin coming from Ethan Lebrija at 106. He started out the match with a fall in 3:02 over Riley Wilson.

Jed Feuchtenberger at 113, Jared Rohloff at 145, Brady Cardwell at 160, Matt McNeill at 182, and Gage Wevley at 220 also got wins for MAHACA.

Though the team season is over, the Tigers still have a chance at the Class AA State Meet individually at the Section 8AA Individual Tournament Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24 and 25 in Fergus Falls.

Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus 40, MAHACA 23

106 Ethan Lebrija (MAHACA) Fall Riley Wilson (PLPRB) 3:02

113 Jed Feuchtenberger (MAHACA) Dec. Evan Koering (PLPRB) 7-3

120 Addisuone Harrington (PLPRB) Fall Dalton Rose (MAHACA) 1:17

126 Isaac Manthei (PLPRB) Fall Ben Travis (MAHACA) :42

132 Jake Poehler (PLPRB) Fall Gideon Joos (MAHACA) :41

138 Double Forfeit

145 Jared Rohloff (MAHACA) Maj. Dec. Peter Koering (PLPRB) 13-1

152 Evan Gravdahl (PLPRB) Fall Chase Metzger (MAHACA) 2:46

160 Brady Cardwell (MAHACA) Dec. Tim Ryan (PLPRB) 10-9

170 Devyn Richards (PLPRB) Maj. Dec. Dakota Luepke (MAHACA) 11-2

182 Matt McNeil (MAHACA) Maj. Dec. Cody France (PLPRB) 11-2

195 Justin Neumann (PLPRB) Fall Bain Laine (MAHACA) :33

220 Gage Wevley (MAHACA) Dec. John Urseth (MAHACA) 3-2

285 Myca Reynolds (PLPRB) Won by Forfeit