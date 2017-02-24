T-Hawks avenge early season loss to Morris/C-A

RELATED: Tigers win three straight, prep boys basketball, Morris/C-A athletics

The Thunder Hawks, led by Travis Dreyer's 17 points and 11 rebounds, avenged a previous triple overtime loss to the Tigers.

Morris had a chance to send the game to overtime, but a three-pointer at the buzzer hit off the front rim.

Jaret Johnson led Morris/C-A with 15 points and Tate Nelson added 12 points.

Isaac Douglas scored 13 points for Montevideo, which won its eighth game in the last nine contests. Morris/C-A falls to 13-11 on the season and hosts Sauk Centre to close out the regular season on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 2:30 p.m.

Then next Saturday, March 4, the No. 1-seeded Tigers open up Section 3AA play by hosting No. 8-seeded Yellow Medicine East at 7 p.m.

Montevideo (13-9)...............23 35 — 58

Morris/C-A (13-11)............26 29 — 55

MONTEVIDEO - Scoring: Isaac Douglas 13, Riley Emery 10, Travis Dreyer 17, Andrew Sweeney 12, Isaac Hoogeveen 4, Henry Strunc 2 ... Rebound leader: Dreyer 11, Sweeney 9 ... Assist leader: Derek Kilibarda 4 ... Steal leader: Dreyer 4

MORRIS AREA/CHOKIO-ALBERTA - Scoring: Jaret Johnson 15, Tate Nelson 12, Tim Travis 10, Lukus Manska 7, Jacob Zosel 5, Camden Arndt 4, Kyle Staebler 2 ... 3-point shots: Nelson 1, Johnson 1, Manska 1 ... Rebound leader: Travis 6 ... Assist leader: Zosel 6 ... Steal leader: Johnson 2