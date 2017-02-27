PHOTO GALLERY: Rohloff earns back-to-back state trips

RELATED: Team season comes to an end, prep wrestling, Morris/C-A athletics

Jared Rohloff took second in the Section 8AA 138-pound tournament, falling in the first place match, then winning a true second match to qualify for his second consecutive state trip. The senior went 3-1 on the day.

His tournament started out with a first round bye, then in the quarterfinals he defeated Garett Nelson of Detroit Lakes by fall in 4:43. Rohloff secured his spot in the championship match with a 6-5 decision over Nate Golden of Bemidji in the semifinals. In the title match, he dropped a close, 7-6, decision to champion Dylan Fudge from Perham.

Riley Byklum of United Clay Becker got his shot at a true second match with Rohloff, winner qualifies for state. Rohloff won by 5-4 decision.

Chase Metzger placed fifth at 145 pounds. Ethan Lebrija at 106, Ben Travis at 120, Brady Cardwell at 152, Dakota Luepke at 160, Matt McNeill at 182, and Bain Laine at 195 all took eighth in their respective weight classes.

Rohloff will take on Brody Nielson of Albert Lea on Friday, March 3 at 11 a.m. Full Class AA 138-pound bracket can be found here.

Section 8AA Individual

106: Ethan Lebrija 1-2, 8th… 113: Dalton Rose 1-2, DNP… 120: Ben Travis 2-2, 8th… 132: Gideon Joos 0-2, DNP… 138: Jared Rohloff 3-1, 2nd… 145: Chase Metzger 3-2, 5th… 152: Brady Cardwell 2-2, 8th… 160: Dakota Luepke 1-2, 8th… 182: Matt McNeill 2-2, 8th… 195: Bain Laine 1-2, 8th… 220: Gage Wevley 0-2, DNP