Tigers roll on to 3AA-North semifinals

The No. 3-seeded Tigers took a 29-25 edge at halftime and held on to win 57-56 despite a YME offense that outscored Morris/C-A 31-28 in the second 18 minutes.

Hickman and Malory Anderson both had eight rebounds and Hickman also had 11 assists and five steals.

The Tigers, the North's No. 3 seed, plays No. 2 Minnewaska at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 in Montevideo.

Morris/C-A 57, Yellow Medicine East 56

YME (10-14).......................25 31 — 56

Morris/C-A (17-9).............29 28 — 57

YELLOW MEDICINE EAST - Stats not provided

MORRIS AREA/CHOKIO-ALBERTA - Scoring: Maddie Carrington 13, Malory Anderson 6, Riley Decker 5, Correy Hickman 15, Jenna Howden 2, Nicole Solvie 2, Ashley Solvie 14 ... 3-point shots: Carrington 3, Decker 1, Hickman 3 ... Rebound leader: Anderson 8, Hickman 8, A. Solvie 7 ... Assist leader: Hickman 11, Decker 4 ... Steal leader: Carrington 4, Hickman 5, A. Solvie 4