Tigers' rally falls short against Streeters

Jacob Zosel had 15 points and four assists, Tate Nelson had 11 points and five rebounds and Camden Arndt had 10 points.

Sauk Centre's Tanner Rieland finished with 19 points, Cade Neubert scored 18 and Simon Weller had 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

The Tigers earned the No. 1-seed in Section 3AA-North and host No. 8 Yellow Medicine East Saturday, March 4 at 7 p.m.

Sauk Centre 65, Morris/C-A 61

Sauk Centre (18-6)......................37 28 — 65

Morris/C-A (13-12)...................20 41 — 61

SAUK CENTRE - Scoring: Tanner Rieland 19, Isaiah Westby 7, Casey Schirmers 5, Simon Weller 16, Cade Neubert 18 ... 3-point shots: Rieland 1, Schirmers 1 ... Rebound leader: Westby 7, Weller 7 ... Assist leader: Weller 4 ... Steal leader: Three with 1

MORRIS AREA/CHOKIO-ALBERTA - Scoring: Tim Travis 9, Connor Koebernick 2, Tate Nelson 11, Camden Arndt 10, Jacob Zosel 15, Lukus Manska 7, Denner Doughtrey 2, Jaret Johnson 5 ... 3-point shots: Travis 1, Nelson 2, Arndt 1, Zosel 2, Manska 1, Johnson 1 ... Rebound leader: Johnson 6, Nelson 5 ... Assist leader: Zosel 4 ... Steal leader: Manska 2