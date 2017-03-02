Tiger season comes to an end at 5A swim meet

RELATED: Records fall at Western Regional Championships, boys swimming, Morris/C-A athletics

The 200-yard medley relay team of Dalton Dierks, Levin Strand, Andrew Messner, and Ryan Bowman finished ninth with a time of 2:05.38. It was just over two-tenths better than their seed time.

Messner swam the 100-yard butterfly. He clocked a 1:27.44.

Three participated in the 50-yard freestyle: Mason Nelson, Messner, and Lee Eystad. Nelson clocked a 28.32. Messner clocked a 28.57 and Eystad finished in 28.91.

Christopher Just finished the 100-yard freestyle event in 1:04.09. Eystad also swam the event, finishing three seconds better than his seed time with a 1:05.28.

The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Messner, Nelson, Just, and Bowman finished in a time of 1:53.60, which was over five seconds better than their seeded time.

Dierks finished the 100-yard backstroke in 1:13.51. Strand clocked a 1:17.64 in the 100-yard breaststroke.

In the final event, the 400-yard freestyle, the Morris/C-A relay team of Eystad, Nelson, Bowman, and Just finished in 4:21.02.

The Tigers graduate Bowman, Strand, and Nelson with the Class of 2017.