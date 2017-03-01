Tigers head to subsection finals

RELATED: Tigers roll into 3AA-North semis, prep girls basketball, Morris/C-A athletics

This time, the Tigers trailed Minnewaska by nine points at halftime of a Section 3AA-North semifinal before rebounding and winning 57-54 at a neutral site in Montevideo.

The Tigers now play New London-Spicer for the North Sub-Section title at 8 p.m. Thursday at Southwest Minnesota State. NLS advanced with a 62-43 win over Lakeview in the first semifinal at Montevideo.

Minnewaska jumped out to an early 4-0 run and pressured the Tigers early and often with a full-court press. The press was targeted at Morris/CA point guard Correy Hickman, who injured her ankle in last week's quarterfinal against Yellow Medicine East. It was effective early as the Tigers found baskets tough to come by in the first half.

Morris/C-A was held to 19 points in the first half and the Lakers, powered by Bayley Pooler's 11 first half points, jumped out to a 28-19 halftime lead.

During that halftime break, Tiger head coach Dale Henrich told his team he liked the way they were playing but needed more shots to fall.

"I told them, 'Don't change what you're doing,'" Henrich said. "We were missing some bunnies and free throws so we knew we needed to do better in the second half."

He also looked to star forward Ashley Solvie who missed large chunks of the first half after picking up three early fouls.

"I told her to stay away from all of the pulling, pushing and reaching on defense and focus on offense," Henrich said. "She's too strong offensively and we needed her to score and she responded beautifully."

The Tigers opened the half strong, bringing the game to 30-26 after hitting back-to-back three pointers following a pair of Carley Stewart free throws. They continued to battle back but Minnewaska had an answer at every turn throughout the middle of the second half.

Solvie stepped up as the game wore on, though, and went on to tie the game at 52 after a powerful offensive rebound and putback.

She fouled Stewart on the other end and the Lakers regained the lead momentarily but Solvie once again tied it up, allowing Riley Decker to go on and take a 55-54 lead after hitting a free throw with 23.7 seconds remaining. Hickman added another pair of free throws for the game's final points.

"This was a really fun win," Henrich said. "Hickman responded really well to the pressure, especially as the game went on, and we had strong guard play all around. Other kids stepped up when Ashley got into foul trouble, too. Nicole (Solvie) kept us in this game with her post play as well."

Ashley Solvie went on to lead the game with 17 points while teammate Riley Decker finished with 16 points on 5-of-7 3-point shooting.

Pooler finished the game with 16 points for the Lakers, similar to Carley Stewart who also had 16 points and went 10-of-10 from the charity stripe.

Both playoff victories came with last minute drama and Henrich said that gives his team plenty of confidence going into Thursday's sub-section final with sixth-ranked New London-Spicer.

"These kids have worked so hard and these close games have helped us mentally," Henrich said. "We're mentally more aware. We just can't chase them. Everytime we play them I want to play a good game and we'll be there to win."

The No. 3-seeded Tigers are set to take on No. 1-seeded New London-Spicer in the Section 3AA-North finals on Thursday, March 2 at 8 p.m. at Southwest Minnesota State Marshall.

Morris/C-A 57, Minnewaska 54

Morris/C-A (18-9).....................19 38 — 57

Minnewaska (20-8)....................28 26 — 54

MORRIS AREA/CHOKIO-ALBERTA - Scoring: Maddie Carrington 3, Malory Anderson 10, Riley Decker 16, Correy Hickman 7, Nicole Solvie 4, Ashley Solvie 17 ... 3-point shots: Carrington 1, Decker 5 ... Rebound leader: Hickman 8, Anderson 6, N Solvie 6 ... Assist leader: Decker 4, Hickman 4 ... Steal leader: Carrington 3

MINNEWASKA - Scoring: Ellie Danielson 12, Bayley Pooler 16, Abby VerSteeg 6, Carley Stewart 16, Emma Thorfinnson 4 ... 3-point shots: Pooler 4, VerSteeg 2