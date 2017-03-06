Morris/C-A finishes season second in 3AA-North

RELATED: Tigers head to subsection finals, prep girls basketball, Morris/C-A athletics

NLS entered the game the winners of 12 in a row while Morris/CA began the game with a nine game win streak of their own. The Wildcats brought a concerted defensive effort in the post and they also brought junior point guard Shea Oman who dazzled at the neutral site.

Oman got things rolling early, guiding the offense to a 36-point first half while her Wildcats held the Tigers to 23 first-half points.

NLS looked to be set for yet another Section 3AA-North title but the Tigers, who have had a run of late-game magic during their win streak, battled back midway through the second half. By the seven-minute mark Morris/CA cut NLS' lead to only seven points but ultimately the Wildcats were able to hang on.

"They are a very well coached team and they've been playing really good basketball lately," said NLS head coach Mike Dreier. "That's what they did tonight. They gave us a good game but thankfully we were able to hold that off."

Oman was a key to the victory with a game-high 23 points and six assists.

"She had an outstanding game," Dreier said. "She took the ball to the basket well, ran the offense well and she shot well from the free throw line."

The Wildcats were outscored 37-36 in the second half but were able to slow down the Tigers' star in the post in Ashley Solvie, holding her to only nine points in the game.

"We did whatever we could to stop her," Dreier said. "She definitely was the focal point of our defense. That opened up the floor for (Correy) Hickman but luckily we did enough to win."

Hickman led the Tigers with 19 points. Morris/C-A closes out the 2016-2017 season with an 18-10 overall record and gradutes Hickman and Nicole and Ashley Solvie with the Class of 2017.

NLS' victory brings them one step closer to their third trip in four years to the Class AA state tournament. Before they think of state, however, they need to get through Tracy-Milroy-Balaton in the Section 3AA final. The Panthers are 26-3 and the No. 1 seed from the South sub-section.

"That's another excellent basketball team," Dreier said. "It's a major challenge ahead and we're ready to meet the challenge."

NLS will take on TMB Friday, March 10 at Southwest Minnesota State.

NL-Spicer 62, Morris/C-A 50

Morris/C-A (18-10)..........23 37 — 50

NL-Spicer (25-3)..............36 36 — 62

MORRIS AREA/CHOKIO-ALBERTA - Scoring: Maddie Carrington 7, Malory Anderson 6, Riley Decker 9, Correy Hickman 19, Ashley Solvie 9 ... 3-point shots: Carrington 2, Decker 3, Hickman 4

NEW LONDON-SPICER - Scoring: Shea Oman 23, Brooke Beuning 9, Emma Hanson 9, Kabrie Weber 7, Erin Tebben 4, Michelle Johnson 1, Morgan Swenson 9 ... 3-point shots: Oman 1, Beuning 3, Weber 1 ... Rebound leader: Tebben 6, Swenson 5, Weber 4, Hanson 4 ... Assist leader: Oman 6, Beuning 5, Weber 5 ... Steal leader: Beuning 4, Swenson 3