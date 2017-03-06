No. 1 Morris/C-A downs YME in comeback fashion

RELATED: Rally falls short against Streeters, prep boys basketball, Morris/C-A athletics

Down three at halftime, the No. 1-seeded Tigers scored 42 second-half points and built an 18-point lead with about two minutes to play. No. 8-seeded YME's late push fell short with a final score 62-54.

[[{"type":"media","view_mode":"media_large","fid":"3203187","attributes":{"alt":"Lukus Manska launches a three during the first half. (Brooke Kern / Morris Sun Tribune)","class":"media-image","height":"480","title":"","typeof":"foaf:Image","width":"320"}}]]MA/C-A's Jaret Johnson scored 17 points and Lukas Manska finished with 12 points. Camden Arndt finished with a double-double, recording 10 points and 10 rebounds. Tate Nelson also scored 10 points.

YME's Nick Peterson scored 16 points and Nicky Lindstrom finished with 10 points.

[[{"type":"media","view_mode":"media_large","fid":"3203188","attributes":{"alt":"Camden Arndt hits this shot as the clock winds down in the first half. (Brooke Kern / Morris Sun Tribune)","class":"media-image","height":"480","title":"","typeof":"foaf:Image","width":"391"}}]]The Tigers play ACGC in a North sub-section semifinals game at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 9 at Willmar High School.

Morris/C-A 62, Yellow Medicine East 54

YME (4-20)......................27 27 — 54

Morris/C-A (14-12).........20 42 — 62

[[{"type":"media","view_mode":"media_large","fid":"3203193","attributes":{"alt":"Tim Travis had nine points for Morris/C-A. (Brooke Kern / Morris Sun Tribune)","class":"media-image","height":"480","title":"","typeof":"foaf:Image","width":"320"}}]]YELLOW MEDICINE EAST - Scoring: Nicky Lindstrom 10, Cole Richter 6, Nick Peterson 16, Tom Lindstrom 6, Will Jeseritz 5, Trent Skjefte 6, Noah Christenson 5

MORRIS AREA/CHOKIO-ALBERTA - Scoring: Tim Travis 9, Tate Nelson 10, Camden Arndt 10, Jacob Zosel 4, Lukas Manska 12, Jaret Johnson 17 ... 3-point shots: Nelson 1, Manska 2, Johnson 1 ... Rebound leader: Arndt 10, Travis 5 ... Assist leader: Zosel 6, Arndt 4, Nelson 4 ... Steal leader: Nelson 3, Zosel 3, Manska 3