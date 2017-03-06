Weather Forecast

    No. 1 Morris/C-A downs YME in comeback fashion

    By Brooke Kern Today at 8:32 p.m.
    Jaret Johnson fights for possession of the ball against YME's Trent Skjefte during the Section 3AA-North opener on Saturday, March 4 in Morris. Johnson led the Tigers in scoring with a game-high 17 points. (Brooke Kern / Morris Sun Tribune)1 / 2
    Jacob Zosel drives to the hoop during the postseason opener against YME Saturday, March 4 in Morris. Zosel dished out a team high six assists in the Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta win. (Brooke Kern / Morris Sun Tribune)2 / 2

    Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta righted its ship in the second half and then held off Yellow Medicine East's late rally to win a Section 3AA North subsection game on Saturday, March 4 in Morris.

    Tate Nelson draws an over-the-back call on YME defender on this rebound. (Brooke Kern &sol; Morris Sun Tribune)Down three at halftime, the No. 1-seeded Tigers scored 42 second-half points and built an 18-point lead with about two minutes to play. No. 8-seeded YME's late push fell short with a final score 62-54.

    [[{"type":"media","view_mode":"media_large","fid":"3203187","attributes":{"alt":"Lukus Manska launches a three during the first half. (Brooke Kern / Morris Sun Tribune)","class":"media-image","height":"480","title":"","typeof":"foaf:Image","width":"320"}}]]MA/C-A's Jaret Johnson scored 17 points and Lukas Manska finished with 12 points. Camden Arndt finished with a double-double, recording 10 points and 10 rebounds. Tate Nelson also scored 10 points.

    YME's Nick Peterson scored 16 points and Nicky Lindstrom finished with 10 points.

    [[{"type":"media","view_mode":"media_large","fid":"3203188","attributes":{"alt":"Camden Arndt hits this shot as the clock winds down in the first half. (Brooke Kern / Morris Sun Tribune)","class":"media-image","height":"480","title":"","typeof":"foaf:Image","width":"391"}}]]The Tigers play ACGC in a North sub-section semifinals game at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 9 at Willmar High School.

    Morris/C-A 62, Yellow Medicine East 54

    YME (4-20)......................27 27 — 54

    Morris/C-A (14-12).........20 42 — 62

    [[{"type":"media","view_mode":"media_large","fid":"3203193","attributes":{"alt":"Tim Travis had nine points for Morris/C-A. (Brooke Kern / Morris Sun Tribune)","class":"media-image","height":"480","title":"","typeof":"foaf:Image","width":"320"}}]]YELLOW MEDICINE EAST - Scoring: Nicky Lindstrom 10, Cole Richter 6, Nick Peterson 16, Tom Lindstrom 6, Will Jeseritz 5, Trent Skjefte 6, Noah Christenson 5

    MORRIS AREA/CHOKIO-ALBERTA - Scoring: Tim Travis 9, Tate Nelson 10, Camden Arndt 10, Jacob Zosel 4, Lukas Manska 12, Jaret Johnson 17 ... 3-point shots: Nelson 1, Manska 2, Johnson 1 ... Rebound leader: Arndt 10, Travis 5 ... Assist leader: Zosel 6, Arndt 4, Nelson 4 ... Steal leader: Nelson 3, Zosel 3, Manska 3

