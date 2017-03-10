Morris/C-A advances in playoffs after OT win

RELATED: Top-seeded Tigers take out YME, prep boys basketball, Morris/C-A athletics

The Falcons led late but Tiger guard Jacob Zosel hit a three-pointer with seconds remaining to push things to overtime and went on to drive the length of the court for a game-winning layup in OT.

“There was great movement on that play and they found the open guy (in regulation),” said Morris/C-A head coach Mark Torgerson. “There’s always a little luck involved but I like how we played.”

The Tigers and Falcons traded baskets in the early going and A-C-GC’s Payton Kinzler had the hot hand, draining a pair of early three-pointers. After four ties in the first 18 minutes, Morris/C-A carried a four-point lead into halftime but A-C-GC’s offense bumped up in the second half to tie things shortly after the break.

A-C-GC’s Gabe Eisenbacher was fed the ball in the post often in the second half and he went on to have 18 points. The Falcons gained the lead near the end of the second half thanks to that steady presence and the game looked to be theirs for the taking but Zosel stepped up to hit the three-pointer with 7.8 seconds left to even things up and force overtime.

The Tigers took the lead in overtime and led by three with seconds to go but Kinzler accepted a pass after an offensive rebound and drilled his fifth triple of the game to tie things up. Rather than call an instant timeout, however, Zosel grabbed the inbound and drove the length of the court for the game winning layup just as time expired.

“Everything is a daze,” said Zosel, who ended the game with 15 points and four assists. “I love pushing the ball (instead of calling a timeout). We just gotta go. We’ve been here before and it lets us just run instead of allowing them to set up their press.”

Torgerson said that has been the same game plan throughout all of his team’s five overtime victories.

“I know we’ve got a good point guard and I have confidence in all of our guys,” Torgerson said. “They were constantly digging and going after the ball defensively and when they got the ball on offense they knew what to do. That was a fun way to end the game.”

The Tigers now advance to the Section 3AA-North final against New London-Spicer and it brings them one step closer to a state berth.

“We have high expectations for ourselves because we know we have a chance to get out of this section,” Zosel said. “We’re carrying success from football and the volleyball team has made it, cross country runners have gone, we had a guy from the wrestling team go to state. Having the success in the community means we know what it takes to get to that stage and be successful. We’re ready.”

Section 3AA

Morris/C-A 68, A-C-GC 66 OT

A-C-GC (15-11)....................27 31 8 — 66

Morris/C-A (15-12)...............31 27 10 — 68

A-C-GC - Scoring: Erik Belgum 12, Payton Kinzler 17, Jaren Kaddatz 8, Adam Johnson 11, Gabe Eisenbacher 18 … 3-point shots: Kinzler 5, Kaddatz 1 … Rebound leader: Belgum 13, Eisenbacher 13, Johnson 9, Kaddatz 5 … Assist leader: Belgum 6, Kaddatz 3, Eisenbacher 3 … Steal leader: Ryan Amdahl 1, Eisenbacher 1

MORRIS AREA/CHOKIO-ALBERTA - Scoring: Tim Travis 6, Connor Koebernick 4, Tate Nelson 9, Camden Arndt 13, Jacob Zosel 15, Lukus Manska 12, Jaret Johnson 9 … 3-point shots: Nelson 1, Arndt 1, Zosel 1, Manska 1, Johnson 1 … Rebound leader: Arndt 8 … Assist leader: Zosel 4, Johnson 3 … Steal leader: Manska 4, Nelson 2

NL-Spicer 49, Montevideo 47

New London-Spicer opened Thursday’s Section 3AA quarterfinal against Montevideo with a hot shooting stroke but ultimately it was their defense that propelled them to a 49-47 victory and a spot in the Section 3AA-North final.

The Wildcats relied early on three-point shooting from sophomore point guard Brandon Adelman and senior Mitchell Halvorson while Montevideo’s Andrew Sweeney dominated the paint, scoring eight of his team’s first 10 points. NLS had the early lead and extended it to as much as 18-9 but the Thunder Hawks brought things back to within reason by the end of the half where they trailed 24-19.

Montevideo took control early in the second half and eventually tied the game at 31 where the teams went on to trade blows. The Thunder Hawks were forced to play without star forward Travis Dreyer, who missed time due to disciplinary reasons, and the ball gravitated towards senior guards Riley Emery and Isaac Douglas, especially in the waning minutes. Emery and Douglas each went on to score 11 points.

The Wildcats continued to use their perimeter game to regain the lead at 45-43 with 1:43 to play. The Thunder Hawks showed flashes throughout the rest of the game but ultimately couldn’t overcome the deficit.

“Montevideo played outstanding defense and they were especially good guarding the perimeter,” said Wildcat head coach Chad Schmiesing. “We had clean looks early but that didn’t last long, they made us take a lot of contested shots. Ultimately our defense was the difference. We had a hard time finishing and we need to do better on that front but our defense saved us.”

The Wildcats turned the tables in the second half by putting a more concerted effort in the paint and that’s where senior forward Jackson Ness was able to do most of his damage, scoring 15 points with six rebounds. They also limited Sweeney to four second half points after allowing nine in the opening minutes. Sweeney finished the game with 13 points and 14 rebounds.

“We did a better job of boxing out and we went after him a bit more,” Schmiesing said.

NLS advances to take on top-seeded Morris/Chokio-Alberta in the Section 3AA-North final and both teams will bring a flair for the dramatic. Schmiesing said he’s confident his team can handle any situation.

“We’ve played in a lot of close games this year,” Schmiesing said. “We weren’t nervous. I knew we could execute and close out.”

NLS (16-11)..................24 25 — 49

Montevideo (14-11)......19 28 — 47

NEW LONDON-SPICER - Scoring: Jackson Ness 15, Mitchell Halvorson 12, Brandon Adelman 11, Ander Arnold 9, Brandyn Harlow 2 … 3-point shots: Halvorson 3, Adelman 3, Arnold 1 … Rebound leader: Halvorson 7, Ness 6 … Assist leader: Adelman 5, Hunter Sjoberg 4 … Steal leader: Three with 1

MONTEVIDEO - Scoring: Andrew Sweeney 13, Riley Emery 11, Isaac Douglas 11, Isaac Hoogeveen 10, Henry Struc 2 … 3-point shots: Sweeney 1, Emery 2, Douglas 2, Hoogeveen 1 … Rebound leader: Sweeney 14 … Assist leader: Douglas 2 … Steal leader: NA