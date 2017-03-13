Tigers advance to Section 3AA final

RELATED: Tigers advance to 3AA-North title game after OT win, prep boys basketball, Morris/C-A athletics

Led by Jaret Johnson's 20 points and 19 points from Camden Arndt, No. 1 Morris/C-A pulled away in the final seven minutes to defeat No. 3 New London-Spicer in the Section 3AA-North final on Saturday, March 11 at Southwest Minnesota State.

The Tigers advanced to the section final against Jackson County Central on Thursday, March 16 at 5 p.m. in Marshall, with the winner earning a trip to the Minnesota Class AA state tournament.

"I think we've been in so many close games, and then when a team makes a run and gets ahead, you're wondering what's going on," Tigers head coach Mark Torgerson said. "But maybe then they have a tendency to relax, and we just hit a couple of big buckets. A couple of guys off the bench did that, and I'll take our guys in a close game any day."

After seeing the Wildcats erase a 10-point deficit and go ahead 51-50 with just over seven minutes remaining, the Tigers turned up the pressure—just as they have throughout the regular and postseason.

Morris/C-A ran off the next eight points to take a 58-51 lead with over four minutes to play, and an Arndt breakaway one-handed dunk punctuated a 10-3 run to take control of the game.

"I think just the tenacity of our team to stay with it is so strong because we've had so many close games," Torgerson said. "Down the stretch, I thought we played really well."

The Tigers reached the sub-section final after a come-from-behind win over No. 8 Yellow Medicine East in the opening round. On Thursday, March 9, Jacob Zosel drained a game-tying 3-pointer with 7.8 seconds left in the second half and hit a game-winning layup at the buzzer to defeat No. 4 A-C-GC.

Saturday's contest didn't quite match the nail-biting levels from two nights ago, but it was the 15th game out of 28 this season decided by two or fewer possessions.

"I wish we weren't always in these close games and could make it a little easier, but there's so much balance in the sub-section, and you can tell by the records," Torgerson said. "That's part of the deal, we're learning how to play this."

While Arndt provided the rim-rattling, Johnson was the other steady scoring hand for Morris/C-A. The sophomore forward scored the team's first six points and provided offense both inside and outside. A two-point jumper from Johnson gave the Tigers a 56-51 lead with 6:29 to play.

"(Johnson) is sort of our barometer," Torgerson said. "When he's scored well, we've won games. He's really a streaky guy, but he's solid. And one thing about the game of basketball is that you can't replace a guy who can score. He can score, and he has a scorer's mentality even though he has a big body. He made some huge, huge buckets."

The Wildcats led 14-10 in the game's opening moments, and the two teams exchanged leads until a late run by the Tigers gave them a 35-28 lead going into halftime.

Brandon Adelman scored six points during a 17-6 run, and NLS grabbed a 45-43 lead on a Hunter Sjoberg layup.

Comfortable as always in a close game, though, the Tigers battled back to claim the title in a very competitive and open sub-section.

"Honestly, it takes some luck and some good fortune," Torgerson said. "The overtime win the other night and a close one today, maybe could've gone either way. But you persevere and you go on and don't apologize for winning games and just keep going."

Morris/C-A 68, NL-Spicer 62

NL-Spicer (16-12).............28 34 — 62

Morris/C-A (16-12)........35 33 — 68

NEW LONDON-SPICER - Scoring: Brandon Adelman 24, Mitchell Halvorson 16, Hunter Sjoberg 8, Jackson Ness 7, Brandyn Harlow 4, Ander Arnold 3 ... 3-point shots: Adelman 1, Halvorson 2, Arnold 1 ... Rebound leader: Ness 8, Sjoberg 5, Arnold 6 ... Assist leader: Adelman 6, Halvorson 5 ... Steal leader: Sjoberg 3, Ness 3

MORRIS AREA/CHOKIO-ALBERTA - Scoring: Tim Travis 8, Connor Koebernick 2, Tate Nelson 4, Camden Arndt 19, Jacob Zosel 8, Lukus Manska 7, Jaret Johnson 20 ... 3-point shots: Arndt 1, Manska 1, Johnson 2 ... Rebound leader: Arndt 8 ... Assist leader: Zosel 9 ... Steal leader: Nelson 3, Arndt 3