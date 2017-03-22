Four Tigers make All Area by WCT

The All Area girls basketball team was announced last Friday, March 17. Seniors Correy Hickman and Ashley Solvie were both named to the honorable mention list.

The All Area boys basketball team came out Wednesday, March 22. Senior captain Jacob Zosel and sophomore Camden Arndt were both on the honorable mention list.

Hickman led the Tiger girls with an average 13.2 points per game. She also dished out an average 3.7 assists per game and collected an average 3.5 steals per game this season.

Solvie was second in scoring with an average 13.1 points per game. She also grabbed an average 6.4 rebounds per game, a team high.

Zosel finished the season second in scoring averaging 12 points per game. He also led in assists, averaging 5.3 per game.

Arndt led the Tigers with an average 12.6 points per game. He also grabbed an average 6.7 rebounds per game, leading in the Tigers in that category as well.

Below is an excerpt from West Central Tribune's 2017 All Area Boys Basketball Team (Full article here)

Jacob Zosel, senior, guard, 5-9, Morris/Chokio-Alberta

12.0 ppg, 5.3 apg, 3 rpg

Camden Arndt, sophomore, forward, 6-3, Morris/Chokio-Alberta

12.6 ppg, 6.7 rpg

Below is an excerpt from the WCT 2017 All Area Girls Basketball Team (Full article here)

Correy Hickman, senior, guard, 5-9, Morris/Chokio-Alberta

13.2 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.7 apg, 3.5 spg

Ashley Solvie, senior, forward, 5-11, Morris/Chokio-Alberta

13.1 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 2.1 spg, 1.4 apg