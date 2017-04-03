The Tigers have roughly 35 out for the girls program in grades 7-12.

"About the same as last year," Ekren said.

The Tigers are led by senior captains Kate Folkman, Anna Grove, Correy Hickman, McKenna Lubenow, Katie Cannon, Midori Soderberg, Cassidy Fehr, and Savannah Aanerud. Some of whom were struck by the injury bug in 2016.

"That's our big thing, too, last year we had a lot of injuries. We lost Kate Folkman and there went a relay. She was having a phenomenal year last year, too, ran a 12.6 her fastest time ever up in Hawley and we got to True Team and she just couldn't [go]," Ekren said of Folkman's season-ending foot injury. "Maddie Carrington didn't run at all last year, that was a big blow to our long distance relays. That's one thing we have to do is keep everyone healthy."

To recap 2016, Morris/C-A took second in both Subsection 21 and the West Central Conference. The Tigers took fourth at the section true team meet and fourth at the Section 6A meet. Ekren wants to improve on all of those marks this season.

"Win the conference, let's get that conference trophy back in our trophy case," Ekren said. "Try to win the true team section. We won it in 2015, but it's not going to be any easier with Holdingford, Minnewaska, Osakis will be tougher than nails. They just come out of the woodwork over there. It's going to be a four or five-way race, and you can never ever count out Montevideo. They have a great track program down there. Go after the True Team, go after the conference, then after that win the subsection get that trophy back. We had won it four straight years then last year we got beat by a point, so we want that gold trophy back here. Then get as many people to sections and onto state as possible. And to improve, we want to make sure every girl improves from the beginning of the year to the end."

Some senior captains also have the same goals in mind. On a personal level, all just want to get better and have fun.

"Our team will have a very strong long distance crew with many new and returning runners. Even though our numbers are lower than other years, [we] are excited," said senior Katie Cannon, who participates in hurdles and field events.

"It's my senior year so I want to have a season with no regrets. I want girls to get along, come to practice and work hard every day to get better," said senior Cassidy Fehr, who was in triple jump, 200-meter dash, and 4x1 and the occasional 4x2 last season.

The Tigers open up the 2017 season at 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, at home with the Marv Meyer Invitational meet. Morris/C-A is also scheduled for the Lac qui Parle Valley Invite on Thursday, April 6.