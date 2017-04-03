Tiger boys set the bar high for 2017

The Tigers have 53 athletes out for track in grades 7-12. A good balance, head coach Dale Henrich said of the solid numbers in each grade.

"We got outside and ran in the cold and threw in the cold, so that's good. We've been doing some pool workouts, which helps get them off their legs," Henrich said.

The Tigers were prone to injuries in the 2016 season, so staying healthy is one of the focal points in the early going this year. So far everyone is healthy, according to Henrich.

"We have a seventh-grader with a hand in a cast, but that has nothing to do with track," Henrich said with a laugh.

At the beginning of each track and field season, coaches may look to the first meet or first few meets to determine the potential the team may have for the season. Henrich first looks to the last possible meet of the season: the state meet.

"I always look at it backwards when it comes to track," Henrich said. "At the beginning of the year, I look at the kids we have out and go okay how many kids are going to make it to state? Which I know is just backwards from what everybody else in the real world does. Realistically, I'm thinking five. We have a chance at one maybe two relays, so then you get four right away. I don't know if we're good enough this early to go to state in the 4x800-meter relay, but I think maybe in the 4x200-meter relay, we have some good sprinters."

The next step for before any team members get to state, they need to advance at the section meet. The goal is to get enough athletes at the section meet to place as a team.

"I would like to look at [placing in the] section somewhere in the top three," Henrich said. "It's really difficult because [in track] numbers are huge. With guys, old numbers are huge. If you have eight or nine guys that are seniors leading your team sometimes that's better."

Section 6A is a strong section for track and field. Ottertail Central placed 13th as a team in the Class A State meet in 2016. The Bulldogs took runner-up in 6A in 2016. Other notable teams include Pequot Lakes, Perham, Osakis, and Wadena Deer Creek, which made up the top five team finishers in Section 6A. Pequot Lakes took first last year.

"We are in a tough area for sports. There are a lot of really good athletes," Henrich said.

The next step from the section meet is the subsection meet. A Subsection 21 title would be a goal, Henrich said. The Tigers took fourth in the subsection last season.

"[The subsection] has been around long enough to where we won 10 in a row, got second, won eight in a row, so [winning] is always the expectation," Henrich said. "There are a lot of good athletes sitting in the area, so I'm sure there are a lot of other coaches saying the same thing right now."

While state, section and subsection success are goals, the Tigers must compete in the West Central Conference meet first. The last thing on the agenda of the preseason for Henrich is the West Central Conference meet, which is also strong. Montevideo took 15th as a team at the Class A State meet in 2016 and won the conference meet in 2016 by almost 140 points.

"Conference is going to be a bear," Henrich said of the strong conference. "Right off the bat you have Montevideo with its (seemingly) 300 distance runners, they always come loaded with distance runners. When we hit the conference meet, that might be the first or second time we see some of these teams. Of course you want to win, but we should finish in the top three. Monte is probably picked right now, but you never know who they have until they get off the bus."

In 2016, the Tigers took sixth in the conference. All and all, Henrich is excited for the season.

"Being able to start is fun and exciting. You're kind of giddy and joking around with the kids. It's really exciting to start the new year and I think we have a lot of kids that come in and understand that. They want things to be fun and enjoyable, but at the same time they want to work hard and get something out of it. And that's the nice thing about track, it's very much an individualized sport. You want to work hard and get on that record board."

Some of the school records for boys track and field have stood the test of time. The shot put and discus records were set in 1966 by Paul Kelly. Some seniors still have their eyes set on getting their own spot on the record board.

"For me to beat the school record," said senior Ricky Hernandez, who participates in the hurdle events. The school record for the 300-meter and 110-meter hurdles were set back in 1978 by Pete Warnes. He clocked a 38.9 seconds in the 300m and a 15.0 in the 110m.

"I want to run a 22 in the 200. I plan on running fast," said senior Levin Strand, who is a sprinter for Morris/C-A. If Strand succeeds, he'll find the all-time record board as well, downing Chris Esterling's record of 22.08 set back in 2001.

For some seniors, like Mason Nelson, the focus of the season is on personal improvement and beating personal records.

"Throw over 102-5 in the discus and focus on my form a lot," said Nelson, who throws shot put and discus for the Tigers.

The Tigers open up the 2017 season at 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, at the home Marv Meyer Invitational meet. Morris/C-A is also scheduled for the Lac qui Parle Valley Invite on Thursday, April 6.