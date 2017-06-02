The 4x800-meter relay team of Tate Nelson, Christian Thielke, Noah Stewart, and Jaden Maanum took second place behind Hillcrest Lutheran. The Tigers finished in 8:29.25, a 10 second drop from their Subsection 21 time last week, which is huge, said head coach Dale Henrich.

“Ten seconds off their time in one meet is huge,” Henrich said. “You get a lot of publicity for Jaden [Maanum] because he’s fast, but the kid that took off the most time [in the 4x800-meter relay Thursday] was Christian Thielke.”

Thielke cut four seconds off his split in the 4x800-meter relay. Tate Nelson dropped three seconds on his split.

Maddie Carrington advanced to state in two running events. She clocked a 5:21.45 in the 1600-meter run for second place and took third in the 800-meter run, qualifying for state with a time of 2:20.46. The qualifying standard for Class A girls in the 800-meter run is 2:20.67. Carrington was pretty quiet about the new personal best, but that is pretty normal, head coach Mark Ekren said.

“That’s Maddie. Two years ago, she got third place in the 800-meter at sections and she qualified by time,” Ekren said. “She went down to the state track meet and got in the finals. She’s a gutty kid.”

Senior Midori Soderberg was a back-to-back Section 6A champion in the 300-meter hurdles. She finished in a time of 48.06, thanks to a strong finish in the final 100 meters of the race.

“Midori had a great day today, winning the 300 hurdles,” Ekren said. “She also got on the medal stand in the 100-meter hurdles. She got sixth place.”

Those personal record times weren’t the only ones for the Tigers as both boys and girls set several new bests at the section meet.

“We had a lot of good times [Thursday],” Henrich said. “Even the kids that didn’t [make it] to state gave us a lot of really good times, a lot of [personal records] in relays and individual events.”

“Overall we were awesome, we did a great job [Thursday],” Ekren said. “Just very happy and very proud of our girls.”

The boys 4x800-meter relay, Carrington, and Soderberg will hit the track at Hamline for the Class A State Track and Field meet next Friday and Saturday, June 9 and 10. Check out our website for full results on the Section 6A meet.