    Prep Track: Six advance to state track and field (with photos)

    By Brooke Kern on Jun 2, 2017 at 1:24 p.m.
    The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta Tigers are sending the boys 4x800-meter relay, a girl 800 and 1600-meter runner, and a girls 300-meter hurdler to the Class A State Track and Field meet on Friday, June 9 at Hamline in St. Paul.1 / 19
    Anna Grove lands during in the long jump event at the Section 6A meet Thursday. She had a best jump of 14-07.75 on the day. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)2 / 19
    Correy Hickman attempts to clear the bar during the Section 6A pole vault event Thursday afternoon in Fergus Falls. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)3 / 19
    Jaden Maanum, anchor of the statebound 4x800-meter relay, stays under the Morris/C-A tent in the shade prior to his event at the Section 6A meet on Thursday, June 1 in Fergus Falls. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)4 / 19
    Zach Hughes (left) is congratulated by Connor Koebernick after taking first in one of three 100-meter dash preliminary heats. He clocked a 11.59 for third place in the finals. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)5 / 19
    Olivia Lebrija sprints to the finish line during the 100-meter dash prelims at the Section 6A meet Thursday afternoon. The seventh grader qualified for the finals in her first season on varsity. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)6 / 19
    Kate Folkman crosses the finish line in first during the 100-meter dash preliminaries. She took third in the finals with a time of 13.25. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)7 / 19
    Gage Wevley (left) and Nathan Beyer (right) look on during the shot put competition at the Section 6A meet on Thursday in Fergus Falls. Beyer threw a best 40-11 in the event. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)8 / 19
    Tate Nelson nuzzles himself between Minnewaska and Perham at the start of the 4x800-meter relay at the Section 6A meet on Thursday, June in Fergus Falls. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)9 / 19
    Noah Stewart sprints the final 100 meters of his leg of the 4x800-meter relay on Thursday, June 1 in Fergus Falls. Anchor Jaden Maanum awaits the hand-off. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)10 / 19
    Despite needing a second hand-off attempt during this exchange, Morris/C-A's Noah Stewart (left) was able to put distance between him and the Perham runner behind him in the 4x800-meter event Thursday. Christian Thielke (right) cut four seconds off his split in the race. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)11 / 19
    Jaden Maanum exhales after crossing the finish line in second place at the Section 6A meet to qualify the 4x800-meter relay team for state. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)12 / 19
    (From left) Long Prairie-Grey Eagle's Jarrah Langer, Morris/C-A Katie Cannon, and Pequot Lakes' Ashley Kosloski clear hurdles during the 100-meter hurdle event at the section meet Thursday. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)13 / 19
    Solomon Johnson sets his pace during the 1600-meter run at the Section 6A meet Thursday. Johnson ran both the 1600 and 3200-meter runs at sections. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)14 / 19
    Lexi Carbert runs the first heat of the 400-meter dash during the Section 6A meet on Thursday afternoon. Carbert clocked a 1:05 for fifth in her heat. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)15 / 19
    Dalton Dierks clears the bar during the pole vault event at the Section 6A meet on Thursday, June 1 in Fergus Falls. Dierks improved his personal best by a foot, clearing a 10-06 at the section meet. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)16 / 19
    Head boys track and field coach Dale Henrichs yells words of encouragement to hurdler Kaylie Raths during the 300-meter hurdle event at the Section 6A meet Thursday afternoon in Fergus Falls. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)17 / 19
    Midori Soderberg is congratulated by classmates and teammates Anna Grove (left) and Kate Folkman (right) after winning the 300-meter hurdle event for the second straight year at the Section 6A track and field meet on Thursday, June 1 in Fergus Falls. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)18 / 19
    (From left) Minnewaska's Ellie Danielson, Morris/C-A's Maddie Carrington, and Osakis' Lauren Savageau all remain close during the 800-meter run at the Section 6A meet on Thursday, June 1 in Fergus Falls. All three qualified for the state meet. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)19 / 19

    A relay and two individuals advanced from the Section 6A meet on Thursday, June 1 in Fergus Falls. The Tigers will be represented at the Class A State Track and Field Meet in the boys 4x800-meter relay, the girls 1600-meter and 800-meter run, and the girls 300-meter hurdles.

    The 4x800-meter relay team of Tate Nelson, Christian Thielke, Noah Stewart, and Jaden Maanum took second place behind Hillcrest Lutheran. The Tigers finished in 8:29.25, a 10 second drop from their Subsection 21 time last week, which is huge, said head coach Dale Henrich.

    “Ten seconds off their time in one meet is huge,” Henrich said. “You get a lot of publicity for Jaden [Maanum] because he’s fast, but the kid that took off the most time [in the 4x800-meter relay Thursday] was Christian Thielke.”

    Thielke cut four seconds off his split in the 4x800-meter relay. Tate Nelson dropped three seconds on his split.

    Maddie Carrington advanced to state in two running events. She clocked a 5:21.45 in the 1600-meter run for second place and took third in the 800-meter run, qualifying for state with a time of 2:20.46. The qualifying standard for Class A girls in the 800-meter run is 2:20.67. Carrington was pretty quiet about the new personal best, but that is pretty normal, head coach Mark Ekren said.

    “That’s Maddie. Two years ago, she got third place in the 800-meter at sections and she qualified by time,” Ekren said. “She went down to the state track meet and got in the finals. She’s a gutty kid.”

    Senior Midori Soderberg was a back-to-back Section 6A champion in the 300-meter hurdles. She finished in a time of 48.06, thanks to a strong finish in the final 100 meters of the race.

    “Midori had a great day today, winning the 300 hurdles,” Ekren said. “She also got on the medal stand in the 100-meter hurdles. She got sixth place.”

    Those personal record times weren’t the only ones for the Tigers as both boys and girls set several new bests at the section meet.

    “We had a lot of good times [Thursday],” Henrich said. “Even the kids that didn’t [make it] to state gave us a lot of really good times, a lot of [personal records] in relays and individual events.”

    “Overall we were awesome, we did a great job [Thursday],” Ekren said. “Just very happy and very proud of our girls.”

    The boys 4x800-meter relay, Carrington, and Soderberg will hit the track at Hamline for the Class A State Track and Field meet next Friday and Saturday, June 9 and 10. Check out our website for full results on the Section 6A meet.

