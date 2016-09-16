Tiger JV improves to 6-0

Bailey Marty sets up a play for the Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta JV team against Minnewaska on Thursday, Sept. 15. in Morris. Marty is also a member of the Tiger varsity squad that defeated the Lakers Thursday night. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

The Morris Area / Chokio-Alberta junior varsity volleyball improved to 6-0 on the season on Thursday, Sept. 15. The Tigers defeated the visiting Minnewaska Lakers 25-7, 25-8.

Members of the JV squad include Jordann Baier, Bailey Marty, Mackenzie Stahman, Lexi Carbert, LeAndra Horman, Hallie Watzke, Islande Sperr, Liz Dietz, and Jen Solvie. The Tigers are coached by Caleb Greene.

Their next contest will be at Sauk Centre on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Then the Tigers will be back in Morris to host BOLD on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m.