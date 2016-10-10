Weather Forecast

    Tigers take first at hosted invite

    By Brooke Kern Today at 2:53 p.m.
    The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta eighth grade girls volleyball team won its hosted invite on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Tigers went 6-0 to win the 10-team tournament.

    The Tigers went 4-0 in pool play, defeating Ortonville, Benson, Brandon-Evansville, and Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley. Then Morris/C-A went 2-0 in the championship play, defeating Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 2-0 and Minnewaska 2-0 for first place.

    Members of the championship team include Callista Kill, Emma Bowman, Hannah Fischer, Courtney Lehman, Kennedy Hill, Brynna Olson, Kylie Irwin, Sydney Solvie, Emma Berlinger, Katelyn Wehking, Sophia Carlson, LaRae Kram, Crystal Nohl, Lauren Harste. The Tigers are coached by Alyssa Wittnebel.

