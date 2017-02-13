Rose earns coveted MWT belt

The MWT is a wrestling circuit comprised of the renowned Gopher State Nationals, Badgerland Nationals, Hawkeye Nationals, and the latest addition, the Buffalo Nationals. To earn a coveted MWT belt, a wrestler must place in the top four in three of four MWT events.

Rose, a sixth grader at Hancock, did just that with two fourth place finishes sandwiching a third place finish.

On Dec. 3rd, Rose wrestled in the Hawkeye National tournament in Waterloo, IA. He went 3-2 in the tournament with wins over Peyton Rassbach of Wisconsin by fall, Tyler Porter of North Dakota by a 5-2 decision, and Kyler Wong of Minnesota. Rose lost to eventual champion Cheaney Schoeff of Indiana and in the third place match to Jace Mulder by fall. There were 763 wrestlers in the tournament from 13 different states.

The next stop on the tour for Rose was the Badgerland Nationals on Jan. 7 in LaCrosse, WI. Rose, who went 4-1 in the tournament for third place, started out the tournament with two pins, one of Carson Koss of Wisconsin and one over Logan Butzon of Minnesota. He then lost to Luke Kundsen of Minnesota by 4-3 decision. Rose recovered quickly with an 11-0 win over Damian Riewe of Minnesota and a 10-4 win over Colton Bornholdt of Minnesota to claim third place. There were 731 wrestlers from 14 different states wrestling in this tournament.

The Buffalo National tournament in Brookings was the last stop on the tour for Rose, who went 3-2 for fourth place in this tournament. Rose started with wins over Kaileb Hubbard of South Dakota by fall and Evan Bennerotte of Minnesota by 7-2 decision. He then lost to the champion Leonard Tukhlynovych of Minnesota by a 4-2 decision. He won by a fall over Cole Butifeker of Iowa and then had a rematch of the third place match from Hawkeye Nationals. He lost to Jace Mulder 6-5 and captured fourth place to finish his goal of getting the belt. There were 496 wrestlers from eight different states in the Buffalo Nationals tournament.

The fourth tournament on the tour, Gopher Nationals in Monticello, was on Feb. 11. Rose did not complete in this event, but there were over 1,000 wrestlers from 10 states at the tournament.

“The national tour is a great challenge for all wrestlers attending and puts the wrestlers against the best in the midwest,” father and coach Kyle Rose said. “There are few wrestlers that achieve the MWT belt, but Davin did this year."

To learn more about the national tournaments or qualifications for the awards, check out MYAS wrestling online at www.myaswrestling.org.