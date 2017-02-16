Weather Forecast

Close

    MAHACA youth off to a good start

    By Brooke Kern Today at 5:12 p.m.
    St. Michael1 / 6
    St. Cloud2 / 6
    Morris3 / 6
    Sixth graders in Morris4 / 6
    BBE5 / 6
    United6 / 6

    The MAHACA youth wrestling program is off to a great start so for this season. The program has over 70 young wrestlers out this season in grades Pre K through sixth grade.

    As a team, the group has placed first at the St. Cloud Dual team tournament and 10th at the Brawl in St. Michael, the largest youth dual team wrestling tournament in the world.

    The young wrestlers also earned first place honors at the BBE dual tournament and two second place finishes, one at United and one in the second annual MAHACA team tournament.

    “We have a busy schedule the next few weeks, but every single wrestler in the room has been pushing themselves all season and the entire coaching staff could not be prouder,” coach Doug Anderson said.

    Coaches for the 2017 Season are Eric Rose, Kyle Rose, Brad Zimmel, Ross Haugen, John Kleindl, Jake Marty, Tyrell Swensrud, Tyce Anderson and Doug Anderson.

    Explore related topics:sportsyouthmahacaMAHACA TigersElementary Wrestling
    Brooke Kern

    All photo inquiries to bkern@morrissuntribune.com or photos@morrissuntribune.com.

    Make sure to keep updated on all things sports on our social media pages.

    Facebook: Morris Sun Tribune

    Twitter: @SunTribSports

    IG: @SunTribSports

    bkern@morrissuntribune.com
    Advertisement