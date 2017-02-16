MAHACA youth off to a good start

As a team, the group has placed first at the St. Cloud Dual team tournament and 10th at the Brawl in St. Michael, the largest youth dual team wrestling tournament in the world.

The young wrestlers also earned first place honors at the BBE dual tournament and two second place finishes, one at United and one in the second annual MAHACA team tournament.

“We have a busy schedule the next few weeks, but every single wrestler in the room has been pushing themselves all season and the entire coaching staff could not be prouder,” coach Doug Anderson said.

Coaches for the 2017 Season are Eric Rose, Kyle Rose, Brad Zimmel, Ross Haugen, John Kleindl, Jake Marty, Tyrell Swensrud, Tyce Anderson and Doug Anderson.