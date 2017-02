Morris Benson Area Bantams hockey team ended the regular season of play in first place. The district tournament was held this past weekend, Feb. 17-19, and the Storm team took home the runner up trophy from the tournament held in Long Prairie, MN. The tournament was played in double elimination format. Final scores were MBA over Brainerd Blue 7-0, MBA over Alexandria Black 5-2, and Moorhead Black over MBA 4-1. MBA advances to regional play March 3-5 in Brainerd, MN.