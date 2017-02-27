PeeWee Silver advances to regions

The No. 2-seeded Storm opened up the double elimination district tournament with an 8-2 win over No-7-seed Alexandria White on Friday, Feb. 17.

Saturday, Feb. 18, the Storm faced No. 3-seeded Moorhead Orange. In the regular season, the teams had very close games with Moorhead winning in overtime in the first match up, and MBA taking the second game 4-2. The district tournament game opened up with both teams playing at high tempo, but Moorhead Orange had the edge, winning 6-2. MBA defeated Alexandria Black 8-0 Saturday night to find a spot in the third place game.

On Sunday, Feb. 19, the Storm defeated Brainerd Blue 7-1 to claim third place.

MBA PeeWee Blue qualified for districts as well, but went 0-2 in the tournament, falling to top-seeded Moorhead Black and Alexandria Black.

MBA will open regional play on Friday, March 3 at 4 p.m. in Brainerd. The Storm will open up play against Osseo-Maple Grove Black. The regional champion and runner-up both advance to the state tournament. Find full Peewee B West Region tournament bracket here.