    Bantams go 2-2 at regions

    By Brooke Kern Today at 12:01 p.m.
    Members of the Bantam team include (front, left to right) Brady DeHaan, Chase Engebretson, Brady Backman, Peyton LeClair, Hunter Blume, (middle, left to right) coach Coby Bruns, head coach Chris Riley, Brady Goff, Jack Riley, Zander Hoffman, Brady Loge, Matthew Tolifson, Reece Kuseske, coach Aaron Goff, (back, left to right) coach Jeff DeHaan, Will Breuer, Mason Austvold, Tyler Buss, Zack Bruns, Michael Ruona, Parker Klemm, and coach Ryan Loge. (Submitted photo)

    The Morris Benson Area Bantam hockey team participated at the regional tournament Friday through Sunday, March 3-5 at the Brainerd Area Civic Center in Brainerd.

    The Storm went 2-2 in the tournament to finish fourth in the region and 10th in the state according to the March 6 youth hockey hub rankings.

    MBA defeated Champlin Park 7-1 in the opening round, then fell to Orono 4-3 in OT. The Storm beat Wayzata 4-2 before falling to Elk River 3-2 in OT.

    Orono and Elk River are both headed to the state tournament next Friday through Sunday, March 17-19 in Prior Lake.

