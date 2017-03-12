Bantams go 2-2 at regions

RELATED: Bantams second at District tournament, MBA Storm

The Storm went 2-2 in the tournament to finish fourth in the region and 10th in the state according to the March 6 youth hockey hub rankings.

MBA defeated Champlin Park 7-1 in the opening round, then fell to Orono 4-3 in OT. The Storm beat Wayzata 4-2 before falling to Elk River 3-2 in OT.

Orono and Elk River are both headed to the state tournament next Friday through Sunday, March 17-19 in Prior Lake.