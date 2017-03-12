Peewee Silver season ends at regions

In the opening round, MBA took on Osseo/Maple Grove. The Storm took an early 1-0 lead in the opening minute, but Osseo responded to take a 4-1 lead by the third period. MBA rallied in the third take the lead 5-4. Osseo wasn't going away quietly and forced an overtime session, tying the game at 5-5 at the end of regulation. It took almost the entire 10-minute extra session, but the Storm was able to punch in the winning goal to win 6-5.

In the second round, MBA faced Rogers in a back and forth game that eventually went into MBA's second straight overtime game. This time the Storm wasn't as fortunate as Rogers added its third goal of the game in just under two minutes into the extra session to win 3-2.

In double elimination, the Storm dropped to the consolation bracket and took on District foe Moorhead Black. With the game tied at 2-2, Moorhead Black scored two goals in 15 seconds to lead 4-2 midway through the game. The Storm added a goal late to go into the second intermission trailing 4-3. Moorhead Black added an insurance goal in the third to win 5-3 and eliminate MBA from the tournament.

Coach LeClair said, "The kids played a great tournament as we were in every game, and they could have gone either way. With the two overtime games, and we got in some penalty trouble in the Roger's game where some of our players had to log some heavy minutes of ice time. The other team's depth was a big factor in the later rounds of the tournament. Being the smallest team numbers wise with 10 skaters where the rest of the teams had 15 -17 skaters, our kids put in a solid effort. We got many compliments on how well our kids skated and their competition level with only 10 skaters. Kids had a great season and played a very tough schedule facing four state-ranked teams, and three state tournament qualifiers throughout the season."

MBA finished the season ranked 20th in the state according to Let's Play Hockey Peewee B rankings.